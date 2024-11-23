Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leads in 40 Seats, JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Ahead in 37

Ranchi: Jharkhand is witnessing a neck-and-neck battle in the 2024 assembly elections, with the BJP-led NDA leading in 40 of the 81 seats, and the JMM-led INDIA bloc ahead in 37 seats, according to early trends. The final results will determine the state’s political future, as the fate of 1,211 candidates hangs in the balance.

Counting began at 8 AM on Saturday, and by 9:45 AM, the Election Commission of India’s website reflected evolving trends.

Key Trends and Seat Distribution

NDA : The BJP is leading in 40 seats , with several tight contests underway.

: The BJP is leading in , with several tight contests underway. INDIA Bloc : The JMM-led alliance, including Congress and the RJD, is ahead in 37 constituencies .

: The JMM-led alliance, including Congress and the RJD, is ahead in . Others: Independent candidates and smaller parties like JKLM are leading in two seats collectively.

Several high-profile candidates are engaged in close contests:

Seraikela: BJP’s former Chief Minister Champai Soren is trailing by 2,986 votes against JMM’s Ganesh Mahli. Bermo: Congress’s Kumar Jaimangal Singh is leading by 3,610 votes over BJP’s Ravindra Pandey. Simdega: BJP’s Shradhanand Besra has taken an early lead. Garhwa: BJP’s Satyendra Nath Tiwari is ahead by a slim margin of 190 votes over JMM’s Mithilesh Kumar Thakur. Koderma: Subhash Yadav of the RJD is leading by 1,481 votes over BJP’s Neera Yadav. Chatra: RJD’s Rashmi Prakash is ahead by 988 votes.

Major Political Players

Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) is contesting from Barhait , while his wife, Kalpana Soren , is vying for the Gandey constituency .

(JMM) is contesting from , while his wife, , is vying for the . Babulal Marandi , former Chief Minister and BJP state president, is contesting from Dhanwar .

, former Chief Minister and BJP state president, is contesting from . Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato (JMM) is in the fray from Nala .

(JMM) is in the fray from . Deepika Pandey Singh (Congress) is competing from Mahagama .

(Congress) is competing from . Sita Soren (JMM), sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, is contesting from Jamtara .

(JMM), sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, is contesting from . Sudesh Mahto, the AJSU Party chief, is fighting from Silli.

Voter Turnout and Polling Phases

This year’s assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of 67.74%, the highest since the state’s formation on November 15, 2000.

Phase 1 (November 13) : Voting was held in 43 constituencies .

: Voting was held in . Phase 2 (November 20): The remaining 38 seats went to the polls.

Counting Process and Security

The counting process is being conducted under tight security, supervised by Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.

Counting began with postal ballots at 8 AM , followed by EVM votes at 8:30 AM .

at , followed by at . Each constituency requires a minimum of 13 counting rounds , with the Chatra seat expected to undergo the maximum 24 rounds .

, with the expected to undergo the maximum . Final results are anticipated by 4 PM.

What’s at Stake?

The Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 are crucial for both the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led INDIA bloc:

A victory for the NDA would bolster BJP’s regional dominance and solidify its national position ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

would bolster BJP’s regional dominance and solidify its national position ahead of the . For the INDIA bloc, a win could rejuvenate its influence in the state and provide momentum for a national-level alliance against the BJP.

Conclusion

The 2024 Jharkhand elections have become a closely contested battle between the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led INDIA alliance, with key constituencies holding the potential to tip the scales. The final results will not only determine Jharkhand’s governance but also influence the national political landscape.

Stay tuned for real-time updates and detailed analysis as the counting progresses!