Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Leads in 157 Seats, MVA Eyes Comeback

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 began early Saturday morning, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance taking the lead in 157 of the 288 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was ahead in 125 seats, according to early trends reported by TV channels. The Election Commission of India (ECI) website, however, displayed trends in 150 seats, reflecting the dynamic nature of the vote count.

This closely watched election is a high stakes battle between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the MVA alliance, which is vying to reclaim its position in the state.

Early Trends: Mahayuti vs. MVA

As of now, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, is leading in 157 seats. Key breakdowns include:

BJP : Leading in 50 seats .

: Leading in . Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) : Leading in 27 seats .

: Leading in . NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): Ahead in 22 seats.

Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, which includes the Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), is ahead in 125 seats. The split includes:

Congress : Leading in 14 seats .

: Leading in . NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) : Ahead in 13 seats .

: Ahead in . Shiv Sena (UBT): Leading in 12 seats.

Counting Process and Election Overview

The counting process began at 8 AM at counting centres across the state. Officials started by verifying and counting postal ballots, with the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes commencing at 8:30 AM. Each assembly constituency is expected to have a minimum of 20 rounds of counting to ensure accurate results.

This election witnessed a voter turnout of 66.05%, a significant increase from 61.1% in the 2019 elections, reflecting heightened public interest and participation.

Seat Distribution and Key Alliances

Mahayuti Alliance: BJP : Contested 149 seats .

: Contested . Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) : Fielded candidates in 81 seats .

: Fielded candidates in . NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): Competed in 59 constituencies. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): Congress : Fielded 101 candidates .

: Fielded . Shiv Sena (UBT) : Contested 95 seats .

: Contested . NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): Nominated candidates in 86 seats.

What’s at Stake?

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are being closely monitored as they could redefine the state’s political landscape. The results will determine whether the BJP-led Mahayuti continues its governance or if the MVA can stage a comeback after losing power in 2022.

For the Mahayuti , maintaining its lead is critical to solidifying its governance, especially under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis .

, maintaining its lead is critical to solidifying its governance, especially under the leadership of and . The MVA is banking on the charisma of leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress cadre to regain its hold on the state.

Key Constituencies to Watch

Mumbai Suburban District : Known for its mix of urban and semi-urban voters, this region has always been a political battleground.

: Known for its mix of urban and semi-urban voters, this region has always been a political battleground. Pune and Nagpur : Strongholds for the BJP, where they aim to consolidate their influence.

: Strongholds for the BJP, where they aim to consolidate their influence. Marathwada and Vidarbha: Regions where NCP factions are vying for dominance.

Significance of the Results

The outcome of these elections will not only decide the governance of Maharashtra but also set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A victory for the Mahayuti will bolster the BJP’s dominance and the credibility of its allies.

will bolster the BJP’s dominance and the credibility of its allies. A strong performance by the MVA could rejuvenate its position in national politics and signal a shift in voter sentiment.