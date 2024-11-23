Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show Mahayuti Ahead, NDA Leads in Jharkhand

The 2024 Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have started to pour in, with early trends indicating a significant lead for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in both states. The early developments show the Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), edging towards a comfortable majority in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the NDA is on course to upset the ruling Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress alliance, as the BJP extends its lead across several constituencies.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti in Command

The Maharashtra state election results are shaping up to be a major victory for the Mahayuti Alliance. According to early trends, the alliance has surpassed the halfway mark, signaling that the Eknath Shinde-led government is set to retain power. Most exit polls had predicted a return to power for the Shinde government, which had seen a period of instability earlier but has seemingly regained the trust of the electorate.

As postal ballots are being counted, the INDIA bloc, which includes the opposition Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is trailing. The opposition had hoped for a close contest and an upset, but the early signs indicate a challenging path ahead. While the INDIA alliance is still holding on in several constituencies, the Mahayuti’s commanding lead points to a decisive victory.

The Shinde government, which came into power in 2022 after a controversial split from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, appears to have solidified its position. The alliance’s strong showing is being attributed to its support base among both urban and rural voters and its appeal to the state’s Marathi-speaking population.

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: NDA Holds Strong Lead

In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA has gained a commanding lead in the initial counting trends, with the ruling JMM-Congress alliance, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, trailing behind. Early reports suggest that the BJP is not only holding on to its traditional strongholds but is also making significant inroads in tribal-dominated constituencies, traditionally a bastion of the JMM.

The opposition’s strong showing in the early results has come as a setback for Soren, who had hoped to secure a second consecutive term. While the state has a large tribal electorate that had been a key factor in Hemant Soren’s 2019 victory, the BJP has sought to shift the narrative this time, focusing on governance and development in tribal areas.

The outcome in Jharkhand is still uncertain as counting progresses, but the BJP’s early advantage suggests a significant challenge for the Soren-led alliance. The INDIA bloc’s hopes now rest on late gains as the counting of postal ballots continues.

What’s Next?

With the counting still ongoing, both Maharashtra and Jharkhand remain dynamic. While the NDA looks poised to retain Maharashtra, where it has a dominant presence, the picture in Jharkhand is still evolving, with hopes for an upset from the JMM-Congress alliance.

The final results will depend heavily on the counting of postal ballots, which could alter the lead in key constituencies. The next few hours will be crucial for both the ruling alliances and the opposition as they look to secure a victory in these critical states.

The stakes are high for both the Mahayuti in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand, as the outcomes will have implications not only for state governance but also for national politics ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Stay tuned for more updates as the election results continue to unfold.