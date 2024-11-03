Jammu & Kashmir

J&K: BJP elects Sunil Sharma as LOP in Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unanimously elected Sunil Sharma as the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

Safiya Begum3 November 2024 - 17:01
J&K: BJP elects Sunil Sharma as LOP in Assembly

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unanimously elected Sunil Sharma as the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The party also decided to field its MLA Narender Singh as its candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s position.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced, “The BJP held its legislative party meeting today, during which Sunil Sharma was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.”

He explained that Devinder Manyal proposed Sharma’s name, and Surdeep Singh seconded it, with all party legislators unanimously supporting the decision.

Joshi urged all legislators to play a constructive role as the principle opposition, emphasising that they should honour the mandate given by the people.

During the legislative party meeting, attended by senior BJP leaders and the elected members of the party, it was decided to elect senior party leader and MLA Sunil Sharma as the LOP. The meeting also focused on the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly session, scheduled to commence on Monday in Srinagar.

Following the passing of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana from Nagrota on Friday, the BJP’s legislative strength has reduced from 29 to 28 members.

 The party aims to take a unified approach in the Assembly session, focusing on key issues while firmly establishing its role as the main opposition. UNI QAB SSP

