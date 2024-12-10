JK Congress stresses for following international convention towards Rohingyas

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Tariq Karra on Tuesday called for following international conventions while dealing with Rohingyas refugees residing in Jammu.

Speaking during a press meet at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, Karra highlighted that there was clear cut international conventions about the refugee issues.

“ The basic amenities for the refugees should not be curtailed, and it amounts to a criminal act,” he said.

The Congress President said on the pretext of the Rohingyas, that the government must ensure that the Muslims of India do not suffer.

He expressed concern over the rising Islamophobia, alleging that political groups like the BJP and RSS might use the situation to target Indian Muslims unfairly.

“The rights of legally residing Indians must remain protected, and the Congress party is vigilant on this issue,” he asserted.

Karra’s statements align with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s earlier remarks, which urged the Indian government to clarify its stance on the Rohingyas while ensuring their basic needs are met.

The JKPCC President said he was not aware of his party joining the Omar Abdullah led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Nobody has so far contacted me in this regard”, Karra said while replying to a question about if Congress is joining the Omar government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the reservation policy, Karra said “Let the census complete will comment accordingly”.

The party held a review meeting at its Srinagar headquarters on Tuesday.

The PCC President said that it was also resolved during the meeting how to connect with the society culturally and religiously.

The PCC President also reiterated his party’s commitment to grassroots outreach, aiming to bridge cultural and societal divides.

“Our strategy is to connect with the people and inform them about the Congress party’s inclusive philosophy,” he said.