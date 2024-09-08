J&K: Man Brutally Beats Elderly Parents in Broad Daylight with Slipper (Disturbing Video Goes Viral)

Srinagar: A horrifying incident unfolded in Srinagar when a young man brutally attacked his elderly parents on the street. The shocking act has not only stunned the public but also sparked widespread outrage after the video went viral on social media.

According to reports, the attack stemmed from an escalating personal dispute between the son and his parents. In a fit of rage, the son began assaulting his parents, who were helpless and trying to defend themselves. Bystanders witnessed the incident but none intervened.

The video shows the elderly parents lying on the ground while the son, displaying shocking brutality, continues to kick and punch them. The scene created chaos on the street as onlookers stood frozen in fear, merely observing the brutality.

Following the video’s circulation, the police acted swiftly, arresting the son and initiating an investigation to determine the reasons behind the attack.

The incident has triggered a strong reaction on social media, with many condemning the inhumane act and demanding strict action. There is growing concern about the erosion of societal values and familial relationships, questioning whether society has deteriorated to the point where children can physically assault their parents.

The elderly parents have been taken to the hospital for medical examination, and while their condition is reported to be stable, the incident has raised deep concerns about the state of social and familial values.