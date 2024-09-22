India

J&K: Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Kishtwar

Exchange of fire continued on Sunday evening between the security forces and terrorists after fresh contact between the two triggered an encounter in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Jammu: Exchange of fire continued on Sunday evening between the security forces and terrorists after fresh contact between the two triggered an encounter in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Police spokesman said that firing has resumed as contact has been established with terrorists near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

“Firing is being exchanged from both the sides,” said the spokesman.

Earlier security forces and a group of terrorists on Saturday evening exchanged gunfire and an encounter took place in Kishtwar district.

On September 13, two soldiers were killed and as many were injured in a gunfight in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

On Friday, terrorists fired upon the security forces in the Reasi district.

