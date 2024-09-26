J&K: Voter awareness programs held near LoC

India

A series of vibrant voter awareness programmers were held at Teetwaal (LoC) and Tander as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative on Wednesday.

Srinagar: A series of vibrant voter awareness programmers were held at Teetwaal (LoC) and Tander as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative on Wednesday.

An official said that the events witnessed huge participation of first-time voters, field functionaries, senior citizens and common people.

“Impressive SVEEP events engaged a large number of youths, first-time voters and citizens. The initiative aimed to enhance understanding of voting-related processes and promote electoral literacy, particularly among first-time voters, preparing them for the upcoming legislative Assembly Elections 2024,” an official statement said.

Local artists and speakers emphasised the initiative’s commitment to inspiring young voters and strengthening the democratic setup to empower citizens.

They urged people, especially youth, to propagate the message of electoral participation to their families, relatives, and communities, emphasising the significance of their role in nation-building through elections.

They reiterated that a well-informed electorate is fundamental to ensuring a vibrant and representative democracy.

Earlier, a mega SVEEP Rally of first-time voters, youth and citizens was held from the country’s first Polling Station, Seemari -01 (at Zero Line) which attracted the attention of people living on the other side of the LoC (PoK). The rally went through the banks of river Kishanganga and culminated at Teetwal Stadium with a voter pledge.

Meanwhile, another voter awareness event was organized at Tander which also witnessed a massive participation of first-time voters, senior citizens and field functionaries of different departments.

