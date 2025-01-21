Job Fraud Case: Property Worth Rs. 2.22 Crore Attached in J&K

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have attached property worth over Rs. 2.22 crore belonging to a fraudster who impersonated an Army Lieutenant Colonel and duped job seekers with promises of employment in the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Details of the Fraudulent Activities

The accused, Harpreet Singh, orchestrated an elaborate scheme to defraud individuals seeking government jobs. By impersonating a senior officer in the Indian Army, he exploited the desperation of unemployed individuals, amassing substantial sums from his victims.

A complaint was lodged by Arun Sharma, a resident of Nagrota, accusing Singh of fraud, cheating, and forgery. Following investigations, it was revealed that Singh had invested a significant portion of the defrauded money in acquiring a high-value property in Channi Bija, located in Bahu tehsil, Jammu.

Legal Actions and Property Attachment

An FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Nagrota police station. Investigators confirmed that the property, valued at Rs. 2.22 crore was purchased using proceeds from the fraudulent activities.

Authorities submitted an attachment application for the property to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Jammu. On January 18, the court ordered the property’s attachment, which was carried out under the supervision of the Bahu tehsildar.

Court Order and Next Steps

The court has issued a 14-day show-cause notice to Harpreet Singh, asking him to justify why the attached property, acquired through illegal means, should not be auctioned to compensate the victims. If Singh fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, the property may be sold, and the proceeds used to reimburse those affected by the scam.

Other Instances of Job Fraud in J&K

This case is not an isolated incident in Jammu and Kashmir. In March 2023, another conman, Kiran Patel, was arrested in Srinagar for impersonating an Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. Patel reportedly defrauded dozens of job seekers, promising them government positions. He was apprehended at a five-star hotel in Srinagar, shedding light on the prevalence of such scams targeting vulnerable job aspirants.

Also Read | Software Engineer Falls Victim to Online Fraud in Telangana, Loses ₹4.15 Lakh

Impact of Job Scams in the Region

The rising cases of job fraud highlight a growing concern in the region, where unemployment rates remain a critical issue. These scams not only exploit individuals’ financial resources but also erode trust in institutions and the recruitment process.

Government and Public Awareness Measures

To counter such fraudulent activities, the government is intensifying efforts to raise public awareness and implement stricter regulations. Authorities urge citizens to verify employment offers and report suspicious activities promptly to prevent falling victim to such schemes.