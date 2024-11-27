Joint Parliamentary Committee to Discuss Waqf Amendment Bill Today

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced earlier this week, has been marked by disruptions, leading to repeated adjournments of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Amid this, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is scheduled to meet today. Members are expected to propose significant amendments to the draft legislation.

Opposition Calls for Extension of JPC Tenure

Opposition members of the JPC had earlier urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to extend the committee’s tenure, citing the need for more time to review the bill.

BJP Accuses Opposition of Double Standards

BJP leader V. Muraleedharan criticized the opposition’s approach to the Waqf Bill, accusing Congress and Communist parties of adopting a “double standard.”

“Congress and Communist parties are playing a double game on the Waqf Bill issue. In Kerala and Cochin, they support Christian and fishing communities in their fight for land rights. But in Delhi, they oppose the rightful authority of property owners,” said Muraleedharan.

Owaisi Calls the Bill Unconstitutional

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the proposed bill a “grave violation” of Article 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees religious groups the right to manage their affairs.

Demand for Extension of JPC’s Tenure

Speaking after a meeting with opposition MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, Owaisi reiterated the demand to extend the JPC’s tenure. He alleged that the government’s intent with this bill was to weaken the Waqf Board rather than strengthen it, questioning the true purpose behind these amendments.

JPC Conducts Extensive Review

Since its formation on August 22, the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has held several meetings, reviewing the work of six ministries and nearly 195 organizations. Of these, 146 organizations were heard across the country, and the committee received approximately 9.5 million suggestions regarding the bill.

Issues with the 1995 Waqf Act

The Waqf Act of 1995, which was designed to regulate Waqf properties, has faced consistent criticism over allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and encroachments.

Proposed Reforms in the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address these challenges by introducing major reforms, such as digitization of records, stricter audits, improved transparency, and legal measures to recover illegally occupied Waqf properties.

Engagement with Stakeholders for Comprehensive Reforms

The JPC is actively engaging with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure the proposed amendments are comprehensive and effective.