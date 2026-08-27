JP Nadda holds ‘cordial’ talks with reservation reform activists, hints at another meet soon

New Delhi: Union Minister J.P. Nadda met the representatives of reservation reform activists on Thursday, who organised a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar recently on August 21, demanding sweeping changes to India’s reservation system.

The protesters assembled at Jantar Mantar in hordes and demanded changes to country’s quota system, advocating for replacement of caste-based reservation with income-based quotas in public educational institutions and government jobs.

Union Minister Nadda met the delegation of quota reforms activists on Thursday and also hinted at another meeting soon, in order to address their concerns and complaints.

Nadda also to took to his official X account to inform about his ‘cordial’ discussion with the representatives.

“Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on August 21, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon,” Nadda said in a post on X.

The Union Minister, however, did not make any reference to the outfit named “Reservation Hatao Andolan” nor did he elaborate on what transpired at the meeting with its representatives.

Nadda’s meet with the representatives comes days after Harsh Dubey and other reservation-reform representatives met the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow, following which the latter promised to place their demands before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership.

Notably, the “Reservation Hatao Andolan” campaign originated on the social media, with Instagram page having more than five million followers.

The protesting group has been demanding that the government review the caste-based reservation and restructure the quota system by making economic status as the “premise’ for giving reservations in education and jobs.

At their Jantar Mantar protest, earlier this month, they reiterated their demand that quotas in public educational institutions and government jobs should strictly be governed on basis of economic ground, disability, or family status and not entirely on basis of caste.