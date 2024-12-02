Judicial Commission Visits Violence-Hit Areas of Sambhal, Inspects Shahi Jama Masjid

Sambhal: Members of a judicial panel visited the Shahi Jama Masjid and other areas of Sambhal on Sunday, under tight security, to inspect locations affected by violence during a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Mosque.

The panel, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, examined the site of the November 24 unrest. The third member of the panel, former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was absent during this visit.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal weakens further, record rains batter Krishnagiri nearby dists

Accompanied by officials including Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj G, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar, the team refrained from answering media queries during their inspection.

Commissioner Singh later briefed reporters, stating, “The primary objective of the visit was to inspect the affected sites. The chairperson and one member surveyed the disturbed areas, assessed the structure, and interacted with some individuals present at the time of the incident.” He added that the commission would revisit the area with a detailed schedule.

Singh noted that the situation in Sambhal is steadily stabilizing, with the district under close monitoring. Restrictions on entry to the area, imposed to maintain law and order, are expected to remain in place until December 10.

So far, authorities have identified 400 individuals involved in the violence, with cases filed against over 2,750 people, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman and many unidentified suspects.

Shahi Jama Masjid Imam Aftab Hussain Warsi confirmed the team’s brief 15-minute visit to the mosque, while Mosque Secretary Masood Farooqui mentioned that the commission did not engage with them but indicated plans to take statements later.

Meanwhile, SP MLA from Sambhal, Iqbal Mehmood, visited families of the victims, describing the deceased as martyrs. Mehmood, whose son Sohail Iqbal is among the suspects, stated, “The Muslim community stands united in its sacrifices for the mosque. This incident is deeply tragic.”

Mehmood added that a delegation led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would visit Sambhal after the restrictions are lifted on December 10 to offer condolences and support to the bereaved families, including financial aid of ₹5 lakh per family.

The violence on November 24, which erupted during a survey linked to claims of a temple’s prior existence at the mosque site, left four dead and several injured.

The judicial commission, formed on November 28, has been tasked with investigating whether the clashes were spontaneous or premeditated, as well as assessing police and administrative preparedness. The panel will also recommend measures to prevent future incidents. It has two months to submit its findings, with any extension requiring government approval.