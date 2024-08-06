Junior Assistant Posts in LIC HFL

Hyderabad: Life Insurance corporation of India Housing finance Ltd has invited applications from candidates for filling up of 200 posts of Junior assistant. The number of posts in Telangana are 31 and in Andhra Pradesh 12.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with 60 per cent marks as on July 1, 2024.

Certificate or Diploma or Degree in computer Operations/Computer Language or Computer in High School, College or Institute.

Selection will be on the basis of written test and personal interview. Allocations should be sent online. Last date for online applications is August 14, 2024.

Online exam possibly held in September. Exam centres in Telugu States: Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Nellore, Kurnool and Kadappa.

For full details, visit website: www.lichousing.com/jobapportunities. Online application website: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licjajul24