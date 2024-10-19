Jupally Challenges Harish Rao to Public Debate on State Finances and Corruption

Hyderabad: In response to a challenge from BRS leader Harish Rao, Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao has proposed an open debate regarding the State’s finances before and after the formation of Telangana, focusing on issues such as corruption, debts, and the alleged misappropriation of funds by the previous government.

Speaking to the media at a gathering in Gandhi Bhavan, Jupally Krishna Rao stated that Harish Rao had suggested he would come to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s residence.

“I accept this challenge, but there is no need for the Chief Minister to respond. I will personally take on this challenge,” Jupally Krishna Rao said.

He proposed that the debate be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium, with an audience of 50,000 people and media representatives present.

Jupally confidently asserted that he possesses substantial evidence to expose the misdeeds and corruption of the previous government.

He also criticized BRS leaders for challenging the Chief Minister regarding the Musi rejuvenation project and accused them of propagating false claims about a Rs. 1.5 lakh crore scam.

“KTR and Harish Rao are misleading the public about the Musi rejuvenation project, alleging massive looting. They portray themselves as saints, but they are the ones who have looted Telangana,” Jupally accused the KCR family of depleting the State’s resources.

The Minister also highlighted unfulfilled promises made by the previous BRS government. “KCR promised to turn Hyderabad into Dallas, London, and Istanbul, claiming that Hussain Sagar would be so clean that we could drink coconut water from it. While we welcome these promises, it’s time to liberate the poor from the slums along the Musi.”