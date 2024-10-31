Justice Devaraju Nagarjun Sworn in as Chairperson of Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Justice Devaraju Nagarjun took oath as the Chairperson of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC).

The ceremony, held in Hyderabad, marked a new chapter in the regulatory landscape of Telangana’s power sector, with Justice Nagarjun bringing decades of judicial experience and legal expertise to his new role.

Justice Nagarjun, a native of erstwhile Mahabubnagar’s Wanaparthy, has an illustrious academic and professional background. Born on August 15, 1962, he pursued his early education at RLD College and later graduated with a law degree from SSL Law College, Gulbarga.

His career is decorated with advanced qualifications, including an LL.M. in International Law from Osmania University and a post-graduate diploma in Industrialisation and Personnel Management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Gulbarga. He also holds a Ph.D in WTOGATS and Globalisation of Legal Services from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

During his career, Justice Nagarjun has served in various esteemed roles, including as a Junior Civil Judge, Senior Civil Judge, District Judge and has handled both civil and criminal cases. His tenure as Registrar General of the High Court and his recent position as a judge of the High Court of Telangana have further honed his administrative and legal skills.

In his new role as Chairperson, Justice Nagarjun is expected to address key challenges in Telangana’s power regulatory framework, focusing on transparency, efficiency and consumer rights.