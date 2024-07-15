K P Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister

Kathmandu: K P Sharma Oli on Monday was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister for the fourth time.

The leader of Nepal’s largest communist party was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government headed by Oli.

He became the Prime Minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament.

Oli was sworn in by President Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Oli now needs to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment according to the constitutional mandate. Oli will need a minimum of 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR).