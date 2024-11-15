K Reddy criticises Cong for unfulfilled promises and accuses of false campaigns in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy sharply criticised the Congress party for making unfulfilled guarantees to the people of Telangana and accused it of running misleading campaigns in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Friday, Reddy alleged that while the Congress had claimed to implement six guarantees in Telangana, the state continues to face significant governance issues.

He accused the Congress of engaging in “false propaganda” through media advertisements while ignoring the ground realities of public dissatisfaction.

Reddy claimed that Congress-led states such as Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh are facing mounting challenges, with citizens grappling with governance failures.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in the Maharashtra election campaign, he remarked that the Congress is focusing on rhetoric rather than resolving people’s problems.

He criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi for their frequent tours in Telangana, alleging that their promises are unrealistic and poorly executed.

Reddy also accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of following the same governance style as K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), which he described as exploitative and divisive.

Reddy highlighted rising unemployment in Telangana, pointing to delayed job notifications and unfulfilled promises for new job opportunities. Protests by unemployed youth in areas such as Ashok Nagar and Chikkadapalli underline the public’s growing frustration, he added.

On the issue of agriculture, Reddy criticised the Congress for failing to deliver on schemes like “Rythu Bharosa,” which promised Rs 15,000 per hectare annually for farmers. He alleged that farmers have not received even minimal assistance and that the Congress government has failed to deliver promised bonuses or loan waivers effectively.

Reddy also accused the Congress of mismanaging law and order in Telangana, pointing to attacks on temples and the alleged targeting of Hindu devotees. He further alleged that police officers were being transferred on the instructions of political leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi.

Criticising land acquisition practices, Reddy alleged that the state government has been using coercive measures against farmers, including filing cases and imprisoning them. He accused the Congress of colluding with the previous BRS government in mishandling Telangana’s resources, calling the state an “ATM for the Congress party.”

Reddy also pointed to a decline in the real estate and business sectors, blaming vote-bank politics for creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and undermining investor confidence. He alleged that the DNA of the Congress and BRS is identical, with both parties failing to address the real needs of the people.

He called for accountability from Congress for its governance failures and reiterated the BJP’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Telangana’s people.