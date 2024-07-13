K. Shiva Sena Reddy Sworn in as Chairman of SATS

Hyderabad: Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy was officially sworn in as the Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) in a ceremony held at the GMCB Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli.

The event took place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, and was attended by prominent figures including Sri Jupally Krishna Rao, the Minister for Prohibition and Excise, Tourism and Culture portfolios, and Smt. Sonibala Devi, IFS, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of SATS.

In his new role, Reddy is expected to steer SATS towards furthering the development of sports in the state, promoting athletic excellence and infrastructure improvements.