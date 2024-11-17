Kalapathar Police Crack Burglary Case, Arrest AC Technician for Rs 1.4 Lakh Theft

Hyderabad: The Kalapathar police solved the burglary case reported on Thursday and arrested a man involved in the offence. Police said Mohd.Noorullah Hussain alias Noor (25), from Chandrayangutta who works as an AC technician, broke into a house and stole valuables worth Rs 1.4 lakh.

Following a complaint, the Kalapathar police booked a case and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the Karkhana police nabbed Y G Kalyan Kumar, a courier boy from Bowenpally on charges of breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth Rs 10 lakh on Saturday.The entire stolen material was recovered intact.

Also Read: Student Suicide at RGUKT: Police Register FIR Against University Officials and Two Students

Police said based on the CCTV footage collected from the crime spot, the suspect was identified and nabbed.In another case, the Task Force (South-East) team along with the GHMC and Food Safety officials nabbed three persons on charges of producing local pet water bottles by interchanging the branded pet water bottles.

Police said Mohd Sajjad, Syed Siraj and Salam Bin Naseer-un-Naqeeb, without any BIS, Trading Licence and FSSAI permission were running water plant business by interchanging the branded water bottle names. They were selling water with low TDS levels which is harmful to human life.

Water bottles worth Rs 3.3 lakh were seized.The arrested persons and seized material were handed over to the GHMC officials.