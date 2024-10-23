Kaleshwaram Project Inquiry: Cross-Examination Resumes, Engineers and Officials to Face Further Questioning

Hyderabad: Cross-examination in the ongoing judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project is set to resume on from today ie Wednesday Engineers, retired engineers, and senior officials will be questioned by Justice PC Ghose, who is heading the inquiry.

Individuals who have previously been investigated will also be called back for further questioning. The cross-examination is expected to continue until the 29th of this month.

Earlier this week, Justice Ghose convened a meeting with officials from the Irrigation Department. He has directed the Director General of Vigilance to submit the final report at the earliest.

As part of the inquiry, Justice Ghosh will also question representatives from the companies involved in the construction of the Kaleshwaram dams. The inquiry commission will examine all relevant records, including those related to construction and financial transactions made by these companies.

Additionally, V. Prakash, who has filed an affidavit in the case, will be questioned. The investigation will rely on reports from the National Dam Safety Authority and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)