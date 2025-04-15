Kamala Hospital & Research Centre (TSCS) Recognized as TIF Collaborating Centre in India

Hyderabad: Kamala Hospital and Research Centre for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease, operated under the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, has been officially designated as a Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) Collaborating Centre — making it one of only two such centres in India. This global recognition places the facility among a network of leading institutions worldwide, dedicated to improving standards of care, education, and research in haemoglobinopathies, particularly Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

The selection follows a rigorous international evaluation process led by globally renowned experts. In February 2025, a delegation comprising Prof. Antonio Piga and Prof. Dimitrios Farmakis conducted site assessments at three institutions: Kamala Hospital & Research Centre (TSCS) in Hyderabad, AIIMS in New Delhi, and the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Noida. Based on a detailed post-visit assessment, Kamala Hospital (TSCS) was selected for its excellence in patient care, infrastructure, and commitment to capacity building.

This recognition enables Kamala Hospital to play a vital role in TIF’s global initiative aimed at enhancing comprehensive care, advancing medical training, and bridging treatment gaps in countries with high disease burdens.

Key TSCS dignitaries present during the announcement included Mr. Ritesh Devda, Mr. Shivratan, Vice President Mrs. Ratnavali K, President Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, Secretary & CEO Dr. Suman Jain, Joint Secretary Mr. Aleem Baig, and Mr. Mohd. Ameen.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President, TSCS, stated:

“This designation by TIF is not just an honour for Kamala Hospital and TSCS, but a symbol of hope for thousands of families affected by Thalassemia and SCD across India. It acknowledges our unwavering commitment to free treatment, voluntary blood donation, and equitable access to care. As a TIF Collaborating Centre, we will expand our services, uplift regional centres, support national healthcare policies, and collaborate internationally. This is both a recognition and a responsibility.”

Dr. Suman Jain, Secretary and Chief Medical Research Officer at TSCS, outlined the road ahead:

“Kamala Hospital (TSCS) will now serve as a hub for training, support, and standardization in Telangana and beyond. We will conduct workshops for haematologists and physicians, develop structured fellowships for clinicians, and collaborate with health authorities to strengthen regional centres. This initiative will raise the standard of care throughout the region.”

Prof. Antonio Piga and Prof. Dimitrios Farmakis, who conducted the assessment, commented:

“At TIF, our mission is to improve the lives of those affected by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease globally. Our partnerships with WHO, Ministries of Health, medical professionals, and patient advocacy groups allow us to create lasting impact. Kamala Hospital (TSCS) will now play a central role in this network by bringing together clinicians, researchers, donors, and policymakers to transform haemoglobinopathy care in India.”

Mrs. Ratnavali K, Vice President of TSCS, concluded:

“TSCS is home to a dedicated molecular research unit with frequent publications in international and national journals. We’ve hosted national conferences and CMEs and actively contribute to TIF’s global webinars and summits. We look forward to upcoming collaborative activities under the TIF partnership.”

This recognition marks a major milestone in India’s fight against Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease and reinforces TSCS’s growing stature as a leader in comprehensive, compassionate, and research-driven care.

