Kangana Ranaut Extends Invitation to Priyanka Gandhi for ‘Emergency’ Screening

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, has revealed that she invited politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch the movie.

The film centers around the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country, citing internal and external threats.

Kangana, who plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film, shared her experience with IANS ahead of the movie’s release on January 17. She explained, “I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, ‘You should watch the emergency’.

She was very gracious and replied, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ So let’s see if they would want to watch the film. I think it’s a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality as well. I’ve taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity.”

She added, “When I started doing a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or her many friends or controversial equations. I thought to myself that there is so much more to every person.

When it comes to women, especially, they’re always reduced to their equation with the men around them, often sensationalized. In fact, most of the controversial material was about all that. But I have portrayed her with so much dignity and sensibility, and I think that everybody should see this film.”

Kangana emphasized that Indira Gandhi was also a beloved leader, stating, “Apart from some very crazy things that happened during the emergency and a few other things, I think she was very loved and celebrated. Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated.”