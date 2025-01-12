Kangana Ranaut’s Breakfast Meeting with Nitin Gadkari—A Political Hint?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film ‘Emergency’, recently had breakfast with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a picture of herself with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, captioning it:

“Aaj subah Breakfast with honourable @gadkari.nitin ji.”

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’

In ‘Emergency’, Kangana will portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, she clarified that the film is not a political narrative but rather an exploration of an important historical event.

“This is not a political film. It’s a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You won’t come out feeling who to vote for; rather, you’ll be enlightened about that episode,” Kangana explained.

Drawing a comparison with Hollywood films, she stated, “If you see ‘Argo’, you don’t come out thinking about politics. You simply get educated about a historical event. That’s exactly how ‘Emergency’ should be perceived.”

‘Emergency’ – A Riveting Take on a Pivotal Chapter in Indian Democracy

Marking Kangana’s second directorial venture, ‘Emergency’ is set during the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. The film promises to deliver a gripping cinematic experience, shedding light on one of the most significant and controversial periods in Indian democracy.

With buzz around its release growing, fans are eagerly anticipating Kangana’s powerful performance and storytelling in what is expected to be a compelling political drama.