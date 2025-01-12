Did Twinkle Khanna Have an ‘STD’ Phone? The Unexpected Story Revealed!

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna, former actress and bestselling author, recently took to Instagram to share a humorous throwback from the 1980s, recalling how acquaintances would come over and ask if she had an “STD” phone. This amusing anecdote sheds light on how telephones were viewed back in the day.

Twinkle, married to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, shared a picture of herself and captioned it: “Friends, flatwallahs and budding CID detectives, lend me your ears.” In her post, she fondly reminisced about the black telephone she had in the 80s and how it was a significant part of their home life.

The Quirky ‘STD’ Question

Twinkle recalled, “In the eighties, at one end of our living room, we had a large trunk with a coffee mug filled with pens and an ashtray. There was also a chair facing this makeshift altar where only one god was placed centre stage and regularly worshipped, a black telephone.”

She continued with a funny memory: “Acquaintances would come over to ask, ‘Please tell na, you have STD no?’” However, Twinkle humorously clarified that the “STD” they were referring to wasn’t sexually transmitted diseases, but the “Super Telephone Device” that had the ability to make long-distance calls— a feature that was quite rare back then.

Inviting Fans to Share Their Stories

Twinkle encouraged her followers to share their own amusing stories from the past, saying, “Tell me the funniest things that happened to you when every home had just one phone.”

Her nostalgic post resonated with fans, many of whom could relate to the simpler times when having a phone was a luxury, and making long-distance calls was a special event.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Movie ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in Collaboration with Priyadarshan

In addition to her Instagram post, Twinkle Khanna also mentioned her husband Akshay Kumar’s latest project. The Bollywood superstar is currently filming for his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The two have collaborated on several successful films, including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala.

A Thrilling Horror-Comedy

Bhooth Bangla is set to be a fun-filled horror-comedy exploring the haunted house genre with a comedic twist. The film will showcase Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comedic timing, while Priyadarshan’s direction is expected to bring a fresh and engaging vibe. The movie’s Jaipur schedule will feature shoots at the city’s iconic locations, adding a cultural backdrop to the film.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 2, 2026. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, with a story by Akash A Kaushik and a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan.