Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran to Star in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’

Mumbai: In an exciting new collaboration, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to share the screen with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film “Daayra.”

This powerful crime-drama thriller promises to delve into the complex issues of contemporary society, addressing urgent truths that are both unsettling and thought-provoking.

Exploring the Timeless Conflict of Crime, Punishment, and Justice

The film’s narrative revolves around the intricate conflict between crime, punishment, and justice. With Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles, both actors are expected to bring intense performances that reflect the gravitas of the story.

Kareena Kapoor’s Excitement for the Project

Speaking about her upcoming film, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement:

“As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I’m thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I’ve long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.

The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I’m drawn to the film’s bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Enthusiasm for the Role

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared his thoughts on the project:

“When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses.

It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses. Working with Meghna Gulzar’s vision, Junglee Pictures, and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is a story that digs deep into societal norms, the world of crime, and punishment that unfolds.”

Meghna Gulzar’s Vision for ‘Daayra’

Director Meghna Gulzar shared her creative vision for the film:

“Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us. With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white was both challenging and exciting.

As Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further! It’s always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling.”

A Highly Anticipated Film in Pre-Production

Currently in pre-production, “Daayra” is co-written by Yash, Sima, and Meghna Gulzar herself. Following the success of “Sam Bahadur,” this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture, a gripping tale set to bring together a powerhouse creative team and a captivating narrative.

Kareena Kapoor Announces the Film on Social Media

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to announce the film, sharing her excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar. She captioned the post:

“I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting film as it progresses towards production!