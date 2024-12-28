Karimnagar Naib Tahsildar Endrala Mallesham Arrested in Bribery Case

Karimnagar: Endrala Mallesham, the Naib Tahsildar of Shankarapatanam Mandal, Karimnagar district, was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for accepting a ₹6,000 bribe.

Mallesham was caught red-handed while demanding and taking the bribe to convert a portion of agricultural land into a drain. This arrest underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to fight corruption within public administration.

Naib Tahsildar Caught in Bribery Sting Operation

Acting on a complaint from the victim, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials apprehended Mallesham in Shankarapatanam Mandal while he was accepting the bribe. The bribery case highlights the ongoing crackdown on corrupt practices in land-related services and government permits. This case is part of a broader initiative to ensure transparency and accountability in government operations.

Anti-Corruption Helpline: “Call 1064 to Report Bribe Demands”

The government has reiterated its commitment to curbing corruption and encourages the public to report any instance of bribery. Citizens are urged to call the Anti-Corruption Helpline 1064 immediately if they encounter officials demanding or accepting bribes. The helpline serves as a safe, accessible avenue for people to report corruption without fear of retaliation.

Government’s Zero-Tolerance Approach to Corruption

The Telangana government has been stepping up efforts to fight corruption through stringent measures, making it clear that officials involved in corrupt practices will face severe consequences. The Karimnagar bribery case sends a strong message about the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and the necessity for transparency at every level of government.

Public Participation Crucial in Combating Corruption

The fight against corruption relies heavily on the active participation of the public. Incidents like the Karimnagar Naib Tahsildar bribery case serve as a reminder to citizens to stay vigilant and report any corrupt activities. Government initiatives like anti-corruption campaigns and the 1064 helpline are empowering citizens to take part in ensuring a cleaner, more accountable government system.