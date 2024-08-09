Karnataka and Maharashtra Shine at 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024
Bhubaneshwar: The 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024, held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, from August 6 to 11, showcased exceptional talent from across the country.
In the 400 Meters Individual Medley for women, Karnataka’s Ramachandra Hashika secured the top spot with a timing of 05:08.79 seconds. Her teammate, Mahesh Bangalore Rithika, followed closely, finishing second at 05:17.99 seconds. Sri Nithya Sagi from Telangana claimed third place with a time of 05:18.37 seconds.
The 50 Meters Backstroke for men saw Maharashtra’s A. Rishabh Das dominate the race, clocking in at 26.19 seconds to take first place. Telangana’s Preetham Mylari Suhas finished second with a time of 27.70 seconds, while Rohit Shah Jay, also from Maharashtra, secured third place with a timing of 27.74 seconds.
The championship highlighted the impressive performances of young swimmers, with Karnataka and Maharashtra athletes standing out in their respective events.