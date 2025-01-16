Karnataka: Bike-Borne Robbers Shoot ATM Cash Vehicle Guard Dead, Loot Rs 93 Lakh in Bidar
In a shocking incident, a gang of robbers shot dead a guard, seriously injured another, and looted an ATM cash vehicle in broad daylight in Bidar city, Karnataka, on Thursday.
Robbers Attack ATM Cash Vehicle in Broad Daylight
The robbery took place in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) Main Branch in Bidar, where the robbers escaped with Rs 93 lakh in cash. The gang, following the ATM cash van, launched a violent attack as the vehicle was parked in front of the bank, which also housed an ATM.
Guard Killed, Another Critically Injured
One of the guards, Giri Venkatesh, was shot dead on the spot, while the other guard, Shivakumar, sustained critical injuries. Doctors have confirmed that Shivakumar’s condition is extremely critical. Before opening fire, the robbers threw chilli powder at the guards, further disabling them.
Robbers Flee with Cash After Attack
According to police reports, two masked robbers fired five rounds at the ATM vehicle and its guards before making off with Rs 93 lakh. The attack took place at Shivaji Chowk, located in the heart of Bidar city, while the ATM was being filled with cash.
Police Launch Manhunt for Culprits
Bidar Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Gunti arrived at the scene and began overseeing the investigation. The robbers, who were riding two motorcycles, took the cash box and managed to escape despite locals raising an alarm and throwing stones at them in an attempt to catch them.
CMS Agency Employees Among the Victims
Sources revealed that both Giri Venkatesh and Shivakumar were employees of CMS Agency, which provides ATM cash-filling services. The robbers, dressed in black jackets and hats, were carrying backpacks during the attack. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are conducting a manhunt to capture the culprits.
Panic in the Area After the Loot
The area was left in panic after the brazen attack and loot, and more details about the incident are awaited.