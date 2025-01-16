Parameshwara: Demands for Change in Karnataka Congress Leadership Are Natural

Bengaluru: The infighting within the ruling Congress party has escalated, with Home Minister G. Parameshwara stating that it is natural for leaders to call for the replacement of the current Karnataka Congress state president.

This comes as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reacted angrily to the growing demand for a leadership change.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara was asked about the growing demand to change the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D.K. Shivakumar. He replied, “I do not know about the demands to change the State Congress President. However, he (D.K. Shivakumar) is the President of the state unit and also holds two major portfolios. In this context, it is natural for leaders to ask for a replacement.”

Parameshwara shared his own experience, recalling that during his tenure as the State President, he faced similar demands. “At that point, I resigned from the post of minister and prioritized the party work. I was asked to choose one of the positions — either the minister’s post or the state party president’s post. I chose the party president post and resigned as a minister. Now, the same thing is desired,” he explained.

He further remarked that Shivakumar, holding dual responsibilities, might feel the pressure to relinquish one of his roles. “The organization is a significant responsibility. It is to be seen what decision will be made by the high command in this regard,” Parameshwara added.

When asked about complaints from legislators regarding the organization’s affairs being sidelined, Parameshwara responded, “The high command is closely monitoring the situation. They are aware of the meetings, including the one organized by the SC-ST ministers, MLAs, and MPs, which was postponed by the high command’s order.”

On the report submitted by KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandary against Ministers R.B. Thimmapura and Satish Jarkiholi, Parameshwara humorously said, “Let the report be submitted. They are there to accept the report, and these are here to submit the report.”

D.K. Shivakumar Reacts to Leadership Change Speculation

Reacting angrily to the ongoing speculation about a change in leadership, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar responded, “If anyone wants a position, will the media get it for them? Positions are not available in the media or shops. After considering their work and contributions, party leaders will assign positions. Can anyone demand positions in the party through the media? These are new developments.”

Caste Census Report Delay and Political Pressure

Meanwhile, Parameshwara also commented on the delay in presenting the caste census report in the cabinet. “I saw the statement by CM Siddaramaiah today. He will explain to us in the cabinet meeting why the presentation of the caste census report got postponed. The matters are deferred for many reasons,” he said.

Regarding the controversy over the caste census, Parameshwara denied any intentions to undermine the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, as suggested by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. “The government has no intention to degrade these communities,” he clarified.

When asked whether there was any pressure to present the caste census report, Parameshwara responded, “As far as I know, there is no pressure. The submission of the caste census has been delayed and needs further discussion before it is presented to the public. I believe it will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.”