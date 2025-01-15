Karnataka Home Minister Calls for Public Release of Caste Census Report

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has emphasized that the caste census report should be made publicly available, sparking debate over its contents and implications.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Parameshwara stated that while the details of the caste census should be accessible to the public, the government’s actions based on the report will be decided at its discretion.

The caste census report is set to be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting on Thursday. Parameshwara said, “Let the details of the caste census come into the public domain.

The decisions over the report are a different matter. We have seen earlier that decisions are made based on census data. I won’t be able to tell now whether there will be a discussion on it in the cabinet meeting, but at least we will know the abstract of the report.”

He further highlighted the significant cost of the caste census, stating that approximately ₹160 crore of taxpayers’ money had been spent on conducting the survey, which should justify its release to the public.

However, the Minister clarified that the cabinet’s decision on how to act on the findings will remain at the government’s discretion.

Concerns Over Confidentiality and Political Controversy

Parameshwara addressed the sensitive nature of the report, explaining that it had been kept under wraps, with access restricted to cabinet members only to avoid leaks. “The caste census report has to be opened in the cabinet meeting.

It is submitted in a sealed cover. No one is supposed to open it before, and there will be the possibility of an information leak. Hence, precaution is taken to open it only in the cabinet meeting,” he said.

The caste census, which has been at the center of political debates in Karnataka, has stirred controversy among various political parties.

The BJP and JD(S) have raised concerns, alleging that the report was created to favor certain communities, particularly to highlight a higher Muslim population in the state. Some influential Vokkaliga and Lingayat leaders have demanded a resurvey of the data, further complicating the issue.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Dalit and backward community MLAs has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement the caste census report in the state to ensure fair representation. The BJP has criticized the Congress for using the issue of caste census for political gain during times of uncertainty.

Political Dynamics and Leadership Tensions

In his address, Parameshwara also commented on political developments within the state, especially regarding the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister’s recent trip to New Delhi. He clarified that the CM and Deputy CM were invited for the inauguration of the new AICC building.

While there, discussions will likely take place regarding organizing a meeting for SC and ST representatives, but he postponed his visit due to the unavailability of key political leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to queries about remarks made by Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura regarding his own potential as Chief Minister, Parameshwara stated that Thimmapura had been active in politics for over three decades and had the ability to lead.

However, he reiterated that the high command had advised against discussing changes in leadership.

Historical Context and Ongoing Deliberations

The caste census in Karnataka has a long history, dating back to 2014 when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (during his first tenure) ordered the Karnataka Socio-economic and Educational Census. The survey, led by then Backward Classes Commission head H. Kantharaju, cost around ₹169 crore.

Although the report was ready by 2016, it was shelved by successive governments, including the Congress-JD(S) coalition and the subsequent BJP-led administration.

Despite the long delay, the Siddaramaiah government, which assumed power again in 2023, has now received the finalized caste census report, which was submitted to the government in February 2024 by the newly appointed commission chief, Jayaprakash Hegde.

The political dynamics surrounding this report continue to fuel tensions within Karnataka’s political landscape, with parties at odds over its release and implications.

Looking Ahead: Public Access and Political Implications

The caste census report’s potential release to the public is anticipated to have far-reaching consequences for Karnataka’s political discourse. While Parameshwara calls for transparency, it remains to be seen how the government will navigate the sensitive issue, balancing public access with political strategy.

As the cabinet meeting approaches, all eyes will be on how the state government handles the caste census report, with political parties and marginalized communities closely watching its impact on upcoming elections and governance.