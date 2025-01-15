Mayawati Accuses Congress of Undermining Reservation Policies

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati delivered a strong critique of the Congress party on her 69th birthday, accusing it of undermining the reservation system and marginalizing Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Speaking at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow, Mayawati alleged that the Congress has consistently failed to uphold the rights of marginalized communities.

“Congress Trying to Abolish Reservation”: Mayawati

Mayawati accused the Congress of taking actions aimed at dismantling the reservation system. “The Congress has always undermined Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, and now it seems intent on abolishing the reservation policies he fought for,” she stated.

Highlighting the struggles of marginalized communities, she claimed that SC, ST, and OBC groups are not receiving the full benefits of reservation policies due to Congress’ neglect.

Allegations of Historical Disrespect

Mayawati asserted that the Congress has historically disrespected Dr Ambedkar and other prominent leaders from marginalized backgrounds. “Congress leaders have made statements opposing reservation, which reveals their true stance,” she added.

She also criticized the Congress for attempting to woo marginalized voters through symbolic gestures, such as showcasing the Constitution or adopting blue attire associated with Dr Ambedkar. “These are mere pretenses. Their actions contradict their claims of supporting SC, ST, and OBC communities,” she remarked.

Criticism of BJP and SP

The BSP chief did not limit her critique to the Congress. She also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of misleading marginalized voters with false promises.

“These parties exploit the votes of SC, ST, and OBC communities but fail to work genuinely for their welfare. Their strategies are designed to deceive, and it’s crucial for voters to remain vigilant,” Mayawati emphasized.

Achievements of the BSP Government

Reflecting on her tenure as Chief Minister, Mayawati highlighted her government’s numerous welfare initiatives. She claimed that her administration implemented policies benefiting laborers, traders, unemployed individuals, women, youth, and differently-abled persons.

“Many of these schemes have been copied by other state governments without acknowledgment. This shows the success and influence of our policies,” she said.

Call for Unity and Electoral Strategy

Mayawati urged voters from SC, ST, and OBC communities to unite under the BSP’s banner to secure electoral victories in upcoming elections, particularly in Delhi and Bihar. She expressed confidence in the party’s resurgence if elections are conducted fairly.

“Our strength lies in unity. If marginalized communities come together, we can ensure significant electoral success and secure a better future for everyone,” she stated.

BSP’s Path Forward

Addressing party workers, Mayawati stressed the need to strengthen the BSP at the grassroots level. She emphasized the importance of building a robust electoral strategy and mobilizing voters effectively.

“The BSP’s resurgence in Uttar Pradesh is critical to expanding our influence across India. Together, we can make the party a dominant force once again,” she concluded.