Karnataka BJP Accuses State Government of Pushing Officers to Suicide, Stages Protest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has accused the state government of pushing government officers towards suicide, prompting a protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The protest, led by Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka and Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, focused on recent tragic incidents involving government officials.

BJP Leaders Criticize State Government’s Handling of Officer Suicides

Ashoka participated in the protest with a placard reading “In Siddaramaiah’s Government, Officers are Given the ‘Suicide Bhagya’ (suicide scheme).” He strongly criticized the state government, claiming that the environment in Karnataka was making it increasingly difficult for honest officers to work.

Ashoka referred to recent suicides, such as the tragic death of a Valmiki Corporation officer in Shivamogga and a police sub-inspector in Yadgir. He alleged that a disturbing pattern of suicides among government officers was emerging, with threats and pressure from the government being the primary cause.

Government Remains Silent on Officer Suicides, BJP Leaders Allege

Ashoka also accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara of staying silent on the issue. He raised questions regarding the government’s “double standards” in law enforcement, citing a recent incident involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi. Ashoka claimed Ravi was unjustly arrested in connection with a derogatory remark made about Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and alleged no action had been taken regarding Ravi’s complaint about the attacks on him within the assembly.

Ashoka further expressed his concerns over two major incidents from the previous day that had not resulted in any decisive action. He pointed to an attack on a police station by a mob of 500-600 people and questioned whether the government was applying different laws for Hindus and Muslims.

Opposition Calls for Government Accountability

In his address, Narayanaswamy emphasized that the protest was aimed at urging the government to address the issues of officer suicides and the overall law and order situation in the state. He accused the government of failing to act on crucial matters, forcing the opposition to voice these concerns to the public.

Narayanaswamy also referenced Karnataka’s first Chief Minister, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, and his famous principle, “Government’s work is God’s work.” He questioned whether the government’s handling of recent issues, including the alleged Rs 187 crore corruption scandal at the Valmiki Corporation and the cover-up of official suicides, reflected the true spirit of public service.

BJP Questions Government’s Priorities and Actions

The opposition leaders continued to call for accountability from the state government, stressing that abuse, threats, and cover-ups are not aligned with the principles of good governance. The BJP has pledged to continue holding the government accountable for its handling of officers’ welfare and the law enforcement system in Karnataka.

This protest and the allegations have sparked further debates on the safety and wellbeing of government employees in the state, as well as the government’s approach to law enforcement and public service.