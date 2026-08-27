Karnataka Dy CM admits he wanted to be CM, but has accepted high command’s decision

Bengaluru: Following former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assertion that he had ensured G. Parameshwara’s appointment as the lone Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the leader on Thursday acknowledged that he had wanted to become Chief Minister and confirmed that Siddaramaiah had proposed his name to the Congress high command. However, Parameshwara said he had accepted the party leadership’s decision to appoint D.K. Shivakumar as Chief Minister and would strengthen his hands.

Responding to questions on whether there had been a proposal to make him Chief Minister, Parameshwara said, “It is not a question of position. It is the decision of the high command. Whatever decision the high command takes, we all have to accept. Yes, it is true. I also wanted to become the CM, but that does not mean it is going to create any issues.”

Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah had indeed conveyed to the party leadership that he should be made Chief Minister.

“Yes, I was told that Siddaramaiah went for the discussion and expressed that I should be made the CM. But now that Shivakumar has been made CM, we all have to cooperate and work together,” he said.

He added that the state government would have to implement all the programmes and promises announced by the Congress party and fulfil its mandate before returning to the people.

“Whatever decision the high command has taken so far, we have all accepted, including me. We will work together and strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister, thereby strengthening the Congress party,” Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, a recent statement by Siddaramaiah on the decision to have only one Deputy Chief Minister has triggered discussion within political circles, with some interpreting it as an indication of his renewed political assertion after stepping down as Chief Minister.

A video of Siddaramaiah’s remarks at a seminar on internal reservation went viral on social media on Wednesday.

During the seminar on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah referred to the decision to appoint Parameshwara as the sole Deputy Chief Minister, despite an earlier proposal to create four to five Deputy Chief Minister posts.

The issue came up during an interaction on his contribution to the cause of internal reservation and social justice. An audience member raised the absence of a Scheduled Caste Chief Minister in Karnataka and urged Siddaramaiah to launch an agitation on the issue.

Siddaramaiah asked whether those present were aware of the issue and suggested that they should take up an agitation. When members of the audience asked him to lead it, he said he could not do so alone.

When an audience member described Siddaramaiah as being equivalent to the party high command and urged him to take the initiative, he dismissed the suggestion.

During the exchange, Siddaramaiah asked a pointed question: “Who got the post of Deputy Chief Minister for G. Parameshwara?”

The audience responded that Siddaramaiah had ensured Parameshwara’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah then recalled that there had been a proposal to create four to five Deputy Chief Minister posts and asked who had insisted that Parameshwara alone should be made Deputy Chief Minister.

The audience again attributed the decision to Siddaramaiah. The exchange drew applause and has since become a talking point within Congress circles.

Parameshwara is among Karnataka Congress’s prominent Dalit leaders and had previously expressed his disappointment over not being chosen for the Chief Minister’s post. However, his latest remarks make it clear that he intends to abide by the high command’s decision and cooperate with Shivakumar.