Karnataka Government Clarifies HMPV Cases in Bengaluru Are Not the First in India

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government clarified on Monday that the two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in two babies in Bengaluru are not the first in India.

Health Minister’s Statement on the HMPV Detection

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the virus is not new to the country. “We cannot call it the first case in the country. The virus already exists here. The individual may have been tested for this specific virus, and it has been detected, that’s all,” he explained.

Rao further added that the virus has been present in India for a long time and causes common symptoms like cold, flu, and cough, which typically subside after a while. He emphasized that the detection of the virus does not indicate a new outbreak.

No Travel History in Infected Baby

The minister also clarified that the baby infected with HMPV had no travel history, ruling out any connection to the recent outbreak in China, which has been linked to a new variant of the virus. “They have not traveled to China, Malaysia, or any other country,” said Rao. The government is still gathering information on the new strain in China, but Rao noted that HMPV is already an established virus in India.

Urging Caution and Preventing Panic

Rao urged the public not to panic, calling the virus an existing issue that comes and goes. “This is an existing virus that comes and goes,” he reiterated, while also pointing out that the situation in China is being closely monitored. The Health Minister emphasized that PCR testing would be evaluated based on necessity, and cautioned against unnecessary testing. He also suggested exercising caution and following the guidelines until more details about the virus and potential new strains are confirmed.

Emergency Meeting and Precautionary Measures

The Karnataka government held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and decide on the next steps. In addition, a virtual meeting was conducted with the heads of all district medical colleges to review precautionary measures and ensure effective actions to manage the situation.