Karnataka govt celebrates 10th anniversary of special status to Kalyan with Rs 1,685 cr smart city project

Kalaburgi, (Karnataka): The Karnataka government on Tuesday celebrated the Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsav in Kalaburagi and the 10th anniversary of special status to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371 (J).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag on the occasion in a special programme organised at the Police Parade Ground.

CM Siddaramaiah will also chair a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi to mark the occasion.

The Congress government has described the Cabinet meeting as historic, and the CM is likely to announce special packages and projects for the region.

The Congress fared reasonably well in the Lok Sabha elections and won most of the nine parliamentary seats from this region.

CM Siddaramaiah addressing the huge gathering announced, “The state government is planning to develop Kalaburagi City into a smart city with an estimated investment of Rs 1,685 crore, which will improve the quality of life for its residents and attract investment in backward districts.”

“This evening, after nearly a decade since the Cabinet meeting on November 28, 2014, we are holding another ambitious meeting in Kalaburagi. I am happy to inform you that we are making significant decisions to provide essential infrastructure like education, health, transportation, irrigation, and tourism for this region,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He added, “Though India gained Independence in 1947, the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur, under the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad, experienced freedom only a year later. Kalyana Karnataka joined India due to the sacrifices of many freedom fighters, the vision of late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and the strength of Iron Man late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I pay respect to all the great people who fought for the liberation of Kalyana Karnataka.”

“When other parts of the country struggled with caste and gender inequality, Kalyana Karnataka showed the way for equality and social justice. The Sharana movement, which began in Basavakalyan, united people from different regions who believed in equality. Even today, it inspires those who stand for equal rights,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Kalyana Karnataka has fought four important battles: The Indian freedom struggle, the liberation from Nizam’s rule, the unification of Kannada-speaking regions, and the fight for Article 371(J) to grant special status.

“We must never forget these struggles,” CM Siddaramaiah noted and added, “Despite challenges, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s continued efforts led to the UPA government passing Article 371(J) in 2012, which came into effect in 2013. Malnutrition is a major issue among women and children in the Kalyana Karnataka districts. This year, Rs 220 crore in special funding will be provided for proper implementation, including upgrading health centres and hospitals and adding 50 new ambulances.”

“In line with the vision of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, we are moving towards making Kalaburagi a regional health hub, to provide high quality healthcare locally instead of people traveling to distant cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Hyderabad,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Our government is ready to provide all necessary support to establish an AIIMS in Raichur. We urge the Union government to take immediate steps to start AIIMS here. To develop tourism in the famous Anjanadri Hill, (claimed to be the birthplace of lord Hanuman) and surrounding areas of Koppal district, Rs 100 crore will be provided,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“It’s been 10 years since the 371 (J) Constitutional Amendment was implemented in 2013 to aid backward Kalyana Karnataka. From 2013-14 to 2024-25, the government has allocated Rs 19,778 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), of which Rs 13,229 crore have been released, and Rs 11,174 crore have been spent. So far, 35,885 projects have been taken up, and 27,264 have been completed, with 8,621 projects in progress.

“These numbers speak for the development of this region. Since the law was enacted, 1,09,416 jobs have been identified for direct recruitment in various departments in this region, with 79,985 filled. Of 38,705 promotional posts, 29,793 have been promoted. The remaining vacancies will be filled in phases,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.