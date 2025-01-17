Karnataka: Jilted Lover Arrested for Stabbing Paramedical Technician Who Refused to Marry

Bengaluru: A jilted lover has been arrested in Bengaluru for stabbing a 23-year-old paramedical technician after she refused to marry him.

The attack occurred in the J. J. Nagar locality, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Details of the Incident

The accused, 29-year-old Ajay, had been in a relationship with the victim, but they had recently parted ways. Despite the breakup, Ajay continued to pressure the woman to rekindle their relationship. When she refused his proposal on January 12, Ajay attacked her with a knife.

According to DCP (West) S. Girish, Ajay has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Victim’s Escape and Recovery

The attack took place when the victim was on her way to her aunt’s house. Ajay pushed her onto the road and tried to stab her repeatedly. However, the woman managed to escape the attack, and bystanders rushed her to a hospital for treatment. Thankfully, she has recovered and returned home.

Previous History of Harassment

The victim’s mother had earlier lodged a police complaint regarding a previous incident involving Ajay. Several years ago, Ajay had kidnapped the woman, leading to his arrest and a two-year imprisonment. After his release, Ajay began harassing her again, making persistent phone calls and threatening her in public.

Investigation and Legal Actions

On January 14, police arrested Ajay and presented him in court. He has been sent to jail, while the police continue their investigation into the case.

The victim, a paramedical technician working in an operation theatre, and her mother, employed as a cleaning staff at a public toilet, have been through significant distress due to Ajay’s actions. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.