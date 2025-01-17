Bengaluru: Significant Milestone, Says EAM Jaishankar on Inauguration of US Consulate

Bengaluru: The United States officially opened its consulate in Bengaluru on Friday, marking a significant advancement in strengthening diplomatic ties between India and the United States.

Key Figures Attend Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, along with several other dignitaries.

EAM Jaishankar’s Remarks

Addressing the gathering, EAM Jaishankar hailed the event as a “significant milestone” and emphasized that it fulfilled a long-standing demand from the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken steps to address this need. This consulate provides an exceptional platform for the people of Karnataka to connect with global aspirations,” Jaishankar said.

He later posted on X, congratulating US Ambassador Eric Garcetti and his team, noting that the partnership between the two countries is driven by strong people-to-people ties in areas such as technology, innovation, space, defense, and education. He expressed optimism that the new consulate would strengthen collaborations, foster idea exchanges, and facilitate talent mobility.

Deputy CM Shivakumar also expressed his gratitude for the consulate’s establishment. He highlighted that Jaishankar’s father had served as the Chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru and acknowledged the efforts of MPs, the IT and BT Industries Minister, and other stakeholders in bringing the consulate to the city.

Shivakumar further elaborated on Bengaluru’s significance, calling the day “historic” and “sacred” for the state. He mentioned that the US Consulate’s presence in Bengaluru is a reflection of the city’s global stature, particularly in sectors such as IT, biotechnology, startups, and health tourism. He noted that Bengaluru alone accounts for 40 percent of India’s export revenue.

Bengaluru’s Global Recognition

Shivakumar emphasized that the opening of the consulate would pave the way for greater collaboration, particularly in education. He suggested that US universities may establish institutions in Bengaluru through partnerships, reducing the need for Indian students to study abroad.

Also Read: Bengaluru Techie Commits Suicide After Being Blackmailed by Close Relative Over Nude Photos

Tejasvi Surya’s Perspective

BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also weighed in on the inauguration, stating that the consulate’s opening was a long-awaited and crucial step for Bengaluru. Surya noted that despite Bengaluru’s global recognition as a hub for research, innovation, and technology, residents had to travel to distant cities like Hyderabad and Chennai for visa processing. He praised the consulate’s establishment as a step toward further solidifying Bengaluru’s position as a globally significant city.

Surya expressed his gratitude on behalf of Kannadigas, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. S. Jaishankar for fulfilling the long-standing demand. He added that the consulate’s presence would greatly benefit professionals, students, and other citizens, strengthening India-US bilateral relations.