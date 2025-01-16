Bengaluru Techie Commits Suicide After Being Blackmailed by Close Relative Over Nude Photos

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old techie allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru after being blackmailed by her close relative, who threatened to share her nude photos with her parents if she did not comply with his demands.

The accused, identified as Praveen Singh, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Victim’s Family Reveals the Horrifying Details

The victim’s mother filed a complaint against Praveen Singh and his wife, Sandhya Singh. According to the complainant, the victim had spent considerable time at Praveen and Sandhya’s residence and often went on trips with them during holidays.

Victim’s Tragic Death

On January 12, at around 8:40 p.m., the victim’s mother was informed that her daughter had sustained burn injuries and was being taken to Victoria Hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, the victim was found unconscious in an ambulance, with severe burns all over her body. She was later declared dead by doctors.

Blackmail Revealed After Victim’s Death

Initially, the victim’s parents were unaware of the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death. However, on January 13, a friend of the victim met with the parents and revealed that Praveen had saved her nude photos and used them to sexually assault her. The friend informed them that the victim had taken the extreme step because she could no longer endure the ongoing torture.

Police Investigation

During the investigation, the police discovered that the victim had set herself on fire at a hotel near Kundalahalli Metro Station. The parents claimed that their daughter was not the type to take her own life and that she was driven to suicide due to the abuse inflicted by Praveen.

Also Read: Parameshwara Demands for Change in Karnataka Congress Leadership Are Natural

A case has been filed under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS Act. According to DCP (Whitefield) Shiv Kumar, “The victim, known to the accused for six years, was threatened with the release of her private photos and videos. She was forced to view them in a room at the Radha Hotel, which led her to set herself on fire.”

Accused’s Motive Revealed

Sources indicate that the victim had started becoming closer to another man, which may have upset Praveen. In retaliation, he allegedly blackmailed her with the private photos and videos, threatening to expose them to her family.

More details on the case are awaited.