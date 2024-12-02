Karnataka Releases Provisional Timetables for SSLC and PUC II Board Exams 2025

The Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board has released the provisional timetables for the SSLC (Class 10) and PUC II (Class 12) board exams for the academic year 2024-25. The detailed schedules are now available on the board’s official website, providing students with a roadmap for their preparation.

PUC II Exams: Starting March 1, 2025, with Kannada and Arabic papers, followed by Mathematics on March 3. The exams will conclude on March 19, 2025.

Starting March 1, 2025, with Kannada and Arabic papers, followed by Mathematics on March 3. The exams will conclude on March 19, 2025. SSLC Exams: Beginning March 20, 2025, with language papers such as Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Social Science is scheduled for March 22, and the exams will wrap up on April 2, 2025, with subjects like Science, Political Science, and Music.

Feedback Window Open Until December 16

The board has invited feedback on the provisional schedules, allowing students, parents, and the general public to submit objections or suggestions. The window for submitting feedback will remain open from December 2 to December 16, 2024.

Important Instructions

Schools and colleges have been directed to display the exam timetables prominently on their notice boards to ensure all students are informed. Students are encouraged to use this time to finalize their study plans and raise any concerns regarding the timetable before the feedback deadline.

This announcement marks a crucial phase for students gearing up for these significant board exams. Parents and educators are advised to support students in their preparation and ensure that any issues with the schedules are promptly communicated to the board.