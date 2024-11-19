Karnataka to Establish Three Global Innovation Districts: CM Siddaramaiah’s Vision for Tech Growth

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed the state government’s ambitious plan to establish three global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. The announcement was made during the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), held on November 19, 2024, showcasing Karnataka’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening its position as a global technology hub.

A Hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs)

The upcoming innovation districts will serve as dedicated parks for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), enabling top global companies to set up operations. Karnataka recently became the first Indian state to launch a dedicated GCC policy, aimed at empowering these centers with infrastructure, incentives, and talent.

The Bengaluru Global Innovation District, a highlight of the initiative, will be part of the Knowledge, Well-being, and Innovation City (KWIN City), envisioned as a global nexus for research, innovation, and development.

“Our state is a preferred destination for GCCs due to its unmatched engineering talent and the largest pool of AI professionals globally,” said CM Siddaramaiah. He emphasized the role of initiatives like ‘NIPUNA Karnataka’, a workforce development program, in creating an industry-ready workforce to meet the demands of global businesses.

Boosting Regional Development Through Innovation

The Chief Minister highlighted a cluster-based approach to promote balanced regional growth. Karnataka is tailoring its policies and infrastructure to harness the unique strengths of various regions, including:

Mangaluru: Emerging as a fintech leader.

Emerging as a fintech leader. Hubballi-Dharwad: Making strides in electric vehicles (EVs) and drone technology.

Making strides in electric vehicles (EVs) and drone technology. Mysuru: Growing as a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) cluster.

To further bolster the state’s electronics sector, the government plans to establish an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kochanahalli near Mysuru, with a focus on advancing Karnataka’s role in the global semiconductor industry.

Strategic MoUs and Skill Development Initiatives

A major highlight of BTS 2024 was the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global tech giants Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM, and BFSI Consortium. These partnerships aim to skill one lakh individuals in Karnataka, ensuring the state remains at the forefront of the tech revolution.

Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth

The Karnataka government has undertaken significant investments to improve both physical and digital infrastructure, facilitating economic growth across urban and rural areas:

Rural Connectivity:

Programs like ‘Namma Grama Namma Raste’ are enhancing accessibility to remote regions, fostering rural development.

Beyond Bengaluru Initiative:

This program extends the benefits of technology to rural areas, improving agricultural productivity, e-education, and citizen service delivery.

Special Development Program:

Designed to enhance connectivity and economic opportunities, the program integrates underserved regions into Karnataka’s growth story.

Karnataka’s Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Karnataka’s startup ecosystem continues to thrive, with an 18.2% growth rate from 2022 to 2023, adding 3,036 new startups. The state accounts for 8.7% of India’s total startups, cementing its leadership position. The collaboration between the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and Karnataka’s government has facilitated access to funding, mentorship, and growth opportunities for over 200 startups.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: A Global Collaboration

BTS 2024 attracted high-level delegations from over 15 countries, including the USA, Australia, the UK, and France, with a special partnership with Australia. Delegates included government officials, industry leaders, and innovators, fostering cross-border collaborations.

The summit featured multi-track conferences across six key themes:

Information Technology

Deep Tech and Trends

Biotech and Health Tech

Startup Ecosystem

Global Innovation Alliance

India-USA Tech Conclave

Additionally, the introduction of the Electro-Semicon track reflects Karnataka’s focus on semiconductor innovation and electronics manufacturing.

Karnataka: A Vision for Tech Leadership

The state’s initiatives reflect a holistic approach to leveraging technology for economic and social growth. CM Siddaramaiah’s vision extends beyond the tech sector, aiming to integrate rural and urban regions into the global innovation ecosystem.

With bold plans like global innovation districts, investments in infrastructure, and skill development programs, Karnataka is poised to strengthen its position as India’s premier technology destination.

Conclusion

Karnataka’s proactive measures to enhance innovation and regional development are setting new benchmarks for other Indian states. The establishment of three global innovation districts, coupled with targeted policies and strategic collaborations, will undoubtedly propel Karnataka into the global spotlight as a leader in technology and innovation.