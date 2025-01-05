Kashmir Braces for Major Snowfall as Cold Wave Intensifies: What to Expect in January

As Kashmir experiences a severe cold wave, the region is bracing for significant snowfall, with weather experts forecasting widespread rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) over the next few days.

Temperatures have already plunged below freezing, setting the stage for intense winter conditions that will continue into mid-January.

Weather Forecast for Kashmir in Early January 2025

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, the weather in Kashmir will remain mostly cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and snow in various parts of the region from January 5 to 6. Snowfall is expected to be most prominent during the late night hours of January 5 and the early morning of January 6. The MeT office further predicts an improvement in weather from the afternoon of January 6, with clearer skies and drier conditions taking over by January 7.

From January 7 to 10, the weather will remain generally cloudy, with dry conditions expected across the region. However, a fresh spell of light snow is anticipated on January 11 and 12, though it will be scattered and isolated. After that, the weather is forecast to remain dry from January 13 to 15.

Possible Disruptions and Safety Advisory

The MeT Department has issued an advisory warning of heavy snow accumulation on the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir, as well as the Chenab Valley, during the late night of January 5 and the morning of January 6. Authorities have cautioned that this could lead to temporary disruptions in both surface and air transportation. Travelers, tourists, and transporters are strongly advised to stay informed by following official advisories to avoid inconvenience during this period.

Due to the dense fog and poor visibility in the region, all flights to Srinagar Airport were delayed on January 5, with no flights landing until noon. The MeT advisory urges visitors to plan their journeys carefully and take necessary precautions.

Temperature and Cold Conditions Across Kashmir

The minimum temperatures in key areas of Kashmir were recorded as follows on January 5:

Srinagar: -2.5°C

Gulmarg: -4°C

Pahalgam: -3.2°C

In Jammu city, temperatures remained relatively milder with a low of 9.7°C, while areas like Katra (9°C), Batote (6.3°C), Banihal (3°C), and Bhaderwah (3.3°C) also experienced chilly conditions.

Chillai Kalan: Kashmir’s 40-Day Cold Wave

The extreme winter cold that locals call ‘Chillai Kalan’ began on December 21 and will continue until January 30. This 40-day period is notorious for the harshest weather, with temperatures frequently dropping well below freezing. As a result, most of the region’s water bodies, including lakes, streams, springs, and ponds, have partially frozen.

Health Risks and Safety Measures

Medical experts are urging caution as the region experiences freezing temperatures. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to hypothermia, which, if untreated, could result in heart attacks or heart failure, particularly in older adults and children. Locals are advised to minimize outdoor exposure and dress warmly to prevent any adverse health effects.

In response to the extreme cold, Kashmiris traditionally wear the ‘Pheran,’ a loose, woolen overgarment, and carry the ‘Kangri,’ an earthen firepot filled with hot charcoal, to stay warm. This method has been a vital part of the region’s winter survival strategy for generations.