Kashmir Snowfall: Highways Blocked, Flights Cancelled, and Locals Aid Stranded Tourists

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall has brought life in Kashmir to a standstill for the second consecutive day, disrupting transportation, power supply, and daily activities across the region.

Despite the challenges, swift administrative efforts have restored electricity in most parts of the Valley, and local residents have stepped up to assist stranded tourists.

Major Transportation Disruptions

The snowfall has severely impacted road and air connectivity in the region:

Highways: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road, and Srinagar-Leh Highway remain closed due to snow accumulation and unsafe travel conditions.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road, and Srinagar-Leh Highway remain closed due to snow accumulation and unsafe travel conditions.

All flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were canceled on Saturday. Airport officials stated that the situation is being reviewed, and updates on flight operations will follow soon. Local Roads: Roads through mountain passes and other key routes remain inaccessible, further isolating some areas of the Valley.

Locals Step Up to Help Stranded Tourists

In a heartwarming display of hospitality, locals in Kulgam and Anantnag districts have opened their homes and mosques to stranded tourists. These acts of kindness include:

Providing Shelter: Families welcomed tourists into their homes and community spaces.

Families welcomed tourists into their homes and community spaces. Offering Food and Warmth: Locals arranged meals and heating facilities to ensure the safety and comfort of those stranded in the extreme cold.

Tourists and their families expressed deep gratitude for this gesture. Shushant, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh stranded with his wife and two children on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, said, “This is real Kashmiriyat. The locals’ noble gestures reflect the greatness and humanity for which Kashmir is known.”

Power Restoration Amid Harsh Weather

Heavy snowfall had initially caused widespread power outages across the region, with snapped transmission lines and damaged infrastructure. However, field staff from the local electricity department worked tirelessly to restore power:

Efforts Under Extreme Conditions: Linemen and temporary staff braved sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall to repair fallen lines and climb high poles.

Linemen and temporary staff braved sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall to repair fallen lines and climb high poles. Community Praise: Residents lauded the electricity workers as unsung heroes. Abdul Gani Mir from Srinagar remarked, "These workers are true heroes. Their dedication and professionalism have been extraordinary."

While most areas now have restored power, authorities suspended three assistant engineers for dereliction of duty during critical hours.

The heavy snowfall has also led to a slight improvement in minimum temperatures:

Temperature Rise: Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of −0.2°C on Sunday, a notable improvement from the recent low of −8.5°C.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of −0.2°C on Sunday, a notable improvement from the recent low of −8.5°C. Weather Forecast: The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicts generally cloudy skies with occasional sunshine over the next 24 hours.

Challenges and Long-Term Solutions

The recent snowfall highlights the recurring challenges faced by Kashmir during winter, including transportation shutdowns, power outages, and stranded travelers. To better handle such situations in the future, experts recommend:

Improved Infrastructure: Developing snow-resistant transportation and utility systems.

Community-Based Disaster Management: Enhancing collaboration between local communities and authorities.

Tourist Assistance Centers: Establishing dedicated help centers along key routes to assist stranded travelers during extreme weather.

Timely Communication: Providing regular updates on weather forecasts, road conditions, and flight schedules to minimize disruptions.

Resilience Amid Adversity

Despite the severe disruptions caused by heavy snowfall, the resilience and compassion of Kashmir’s residents shine through. Their unwavering support for stranded tourists showcases the spirit of Kashmiriyat—a testament to the region’s rich culture and humanity.

With improved infrastructure and coordinated efforts, Kashmir can better prepare for future winter challenges while continuing to uphold its reputation as a welcoming and hospitable destination