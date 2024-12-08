Kashmiri Vendor Attacked at Kurukshetra Fair, Rescued by Locals

During the Geeta Jayanti fair in Kurukshetra, Haryana, a Kashmiri Muslim vendor running a clothing shop was attacked by members of a right-wing group.

The assailants, waving flags, urged people not to buy from Muslim vendors. They then proceeded to throw the shop’s clothes onto the street and targeted the vendor.

The situation could have escalated further, but local residents quickly intervened, coming to the vendor’s aid and preventing the attackers from causing more harm.

Their immediate support not only saved the vendor from a severe assault but also sent a strong message against such acts of intolerance.

This incident highlights the growing challenges faced by Muslims in certain parts of India, raising concerns about communal harmony.

During the Geeta Jayanti fair at Kurukshetra fair in Haryana yesterday, a RW group attacked Kashmiri stall owners while announcing not to buy from Muslim vendors. Thanks to local residents who immediately came to support the Muslim stall owner. They opposed & condemned the act. pic.twitter.com/qHHDbNULDG — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 8, 2024

Citizens have called on the central government and authorities to take urgent steps to address such incidents and ensure safety and equality for all communities.