Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women Celebrates Golden Jubilee

Hyderabad: Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women joyously celebrated its Golden Jubilee yesterday with a distinguished array of guests. Sri Sridhar Babu Duddilla Garu, Minister of IT, E&C, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Notable personalities Srimati Nandini Mallu, Chairperson of Amma Foundation; Prof. T.V. Gopalachari Garu, President of OGA; Dr. D. Gangadhar Garu, President of the Economic Committee; Sri Satyender Vanam Garu, VP of Exhibition Society; Sri Hanumanth Rao Garu, Hon. Sec. Exhibition Society; and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Garu, Registrar of OU, also attended the event. A souvenir was released during the celebration.

The Chief Guest delivered an inspiring address, praising the college for its dedicated service to society over the past five decades. He emphasized the importance of mandatory internships for practical exposure and promised to make all classrooms digital.

He hailed the institution as the “Pride Jewel” of Telangana and mentioned that the government is planning to establish a skill university to help students and faculty enhance their skills.

Smt. Nandini Mallu expressed her happiness at being an alumna of this esteemed institution. Chairman Sri Ashok Gopati Garu extended a warm welcome to the gathering, while Honorary Secretary and Correspondent Sri Mohd. Faheemuddin Garu highlighted the college’s transformative journey from its humble origins to becoming a renowned center for women’s education. Joint Secretary Sri Suresh Kumar Garu and Principal Dr. Rajshree R also graced the occasion.

The event featured the felicitation of former chairmen, secretaries, retired principals, and meritorious students. The festivities concluded with a vibrant cultural program presented by the college students, adding a splendid finale to the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

During the event, Sri Sridhar Babu Duddilla Garu lit the ceremonial lamp, signifying the commencement of the Golden Jubilee celebrations. The event also saw the release of a special souvenir commemorating the occasion, further highlighting the institution’s achievements and future aspirations.