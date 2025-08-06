Kavitha Declares Telangana Jagruthi as a Catalyst for Social Revolution

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kavitha has announced that Telangana Jagruthi will lead a social revolution in the state, alongside a cultural revolution.

She stated that, inspired by Professor Jayashankar, the organisation is committed to achieving the social Telangana and affirmed that not a single issue will be left out in this endeavor.

On Wednesday, celebrations were held at the Jagruthi headquarters in Banjara Hills to mark the foundation day of Telangana Jagruthi and Professor Jayashankar’s birth anniversary. MLC Kavitha hoisted the National Flag and the Telangana Jagruthi flag at the headquarters and paid floral tributes to Professor Jayashankar’s portrait.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, MLC Kavitha recalled that Professor Jayashankar always expressed his desire to fight for the social Telangana and the backward classes (BCs) after the formation of Telangana.

She mentioned that Jayashankar had aspired for a social revolution in the wake of globalisation and the decline of traditional occupations due to corporate influence, and always emphasized that the goal should not stop at geographical Telangana, but must extend to the social Telangana. She affirmed that Telangana Jagruthi is working with this very inspiration.

Kavitha demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meet with the President of India for approval of the BC bills, and if the Governor refuses to promulgate an ordinance, the state government should approach the Supreme Court.

She warned that without such concrete steps, empty speeches will only deceive the BC community. Kavitha demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy take an all-party delegation to Delhi, and urged him to write letters to the state presidents of all political parties regarding this.

MLC accused both the BJP and the Congress of colluding to cheat the BCs. She lashed out at the BJP, stating it is doing everything it can to snatch away opportunities meant for BCs. The people are well aware of the BJP’s anti-BC stance, she said.

The BRS MLC questioned the lack of clarity from the state government on whether Muslim reservations are included in the proposed 42 percent BC reservations, and wondered how Union Minister Bandi Sanjay knew they were included even before the state clarified the matter.

Kavitha warned that Telangana BCs will teach a lesson to both the BJP and Congress, who are “playing political dramas”.