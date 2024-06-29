Kavitha is going to become approver in Delhi liquor policy case: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday made sensational comments stating that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is going to become an approver in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Speaking to the media at the Congress Legislative Party office here, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who represents Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency, said that Kavitha had decided to become an approver in the liquor policy case, however, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao started efforts to prevent Kavitha from becoming an approver.

“During the Mulakath meetings, BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao are visiting the Tihar jail, where Kavitha is in judicial remand, and they are persuading her not to turn into approver,” the Congress MLA said.

He also praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for stopping the implementation of Rythu Bandhu for landlords and realtors.

The Chief Minister is trying to resolve all the issues created by the previous BRS government, Yennam Srinivas Reddy said.

He reminded that the uniforms and books were distributed to students studying in the government schools on the first day of academic year.

The Congress MLA said that the Chief Minister Reddy was solving the problems that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao could not solve in the Dharani portal brought by the previous BRS government. He also urged the Opposition leader, K Chandrashekar Rao, to attend the Assembly sessions and to take part in the debates.