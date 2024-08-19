Kaynes Technology to inaugurate advanced electronic unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Semiconductor manufacturing company Kaynes Technology will be inaugurating an advanced electronic unit at Kongara Kalan here on August 23.

Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday and invited him for the event, an official release said.

“Semiconductor manufacturing company Kaynes Technology made it clear that the company is committed to continue its relations with Telangana. Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker said his company will also join as a partner in the development of the state,” the release said.

Raghu Panicker called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat and invited the CM to the programme, it said.

“The OSAT unit which is being set up by Kaynes is under the consideration of the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Panicker said the OSAT unit will start operations soon after ISM’s permission is received,” the release said.