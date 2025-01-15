Kejriwal Responds to Pro-Khalistan Threat Reports: “God Will Save Me”

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over a potential security threat from a pro-Khalistan group, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed confidence that “God will save him,” stating that he is destined to live as long as his “lifeline” allows.

His remarks came after intelligence reports indicated a plot by the pro-Khalistan group to target him during the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Kejriwal was addressing reporters after filing his nomination for the elections from the New Delhi constituency. When asked about the reported threat to his life, Kejriwal responded with his customary faith, saying, “uparwala bachayega….” (“God will save me”).

He further added, “Jako Rakhe Saiyan Mar Sake Na Koye,” quoting a popular saying that translates to, “Those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone.”

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal visited the Prachin Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, where he offered prayers for safety. He also remarked, “One lives as long as his lifeline allows. The day one’s lifeline ends, God calls him up,” signaling his calm and composed stance on the security threat.

Security Arrangements and Threat Details

According to sources in the Delhi Police, they are actively reviewing and enhancing Kejriwal’s security measures in response to the potential threat. Intelligence reports suggest that a pro-Khalistan group, allegedly backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has planned an attack against Kejriwal. The group is reportedly seeking to disrupt peace and law and order in both Delhi and Punjab.

These reports indicate that a hit squad of two to three operatives, possibly originating from Punjab, may be on their way to Delhi. Delhi Police are working on these human intelligence inputs to take further preventive actions.

Also Read: “Why the Silence?” Gandhi Demands Transparency as EC Refuses Voter List Data

Kejriwal’s Protection Detail

As a Z-plus protectee, Kejriwal’s security detail consists of 63 personnel, including close protection staff, escort teams, and specialized search-and-frisk units. In addition to this, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed to ensure his safety during the election campaign.

Authorities are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance to safeguard the AAP leader from any potential attack.

Legal Developments and Delhi Assembly Polls

In another development, the Union Home Ministry granted approval for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The ED had filed a chargesheet against Kejriwal, arresting him in March. This comes ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, in which Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi constituency.

The excise case involves allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was eventually scrapped. Kejriwal is currently out on bail in the case.