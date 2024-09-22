Kejriwal: The Anna Movement Was the Largest Anti-Corruption Movement in India

New Delhi: On April 4, 2011, a significant chapter in India’s fight against corruption began with the launch of the Anna Movement at Jantar Mantar. This movement, spearheaded by activist Anna Hazare, sought to address rampant corruption in the country and demanded the establishment of a strong Lokpal (ombudsman) to investigate corruption cases.

A Challenge to Arrogant Governance

At that time, the ruling government was perceived as arrogant and dismissive of public sentiment. It challenged activists to contest elections if they believed they could make a difference. In response, the leaders of the Anna Movement formed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and contested the elections. Their efforts were met with overwhelming public support, leading to a historic victory that established AAP’s government in Delhi for the first time.

4 अप्रैल 2011 के दिन आज़ाद भारत का भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ सबसे बड़ा आंदोलन ‘अन्ना आंदोलन’ जंतर-मंतर से ही शुरू हुआ था।



उस समय की सरकार भी बहुत अहंकारी थी। वो सरकार कहती थी कि चुनाव लड़कर दिखाओ। हमने भी चुनाव लड़ा और जनता ने हमें पहली बार में ही जिताकर दिल्ली में AAP की सरकार बना… pic.twitter.com/VtSyAT8WUH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 22, 2024

Proving Integrity in Elections

This victory was a testament to the fact that elections could be conducted with integrity and honesty. The success of AAP not only challenged the status quo but also inspired a new generation of voters to believe in the power of their voice and the potential for political change. The Anna Movement highlighted the demand for transparency and accountability in governance, marking a turning point in India’s political landscape.

As the anniversary of the Anna Movement approaches, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against corruption and the importance of civic engagement in shaping the future of the nation.