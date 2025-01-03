Kerala Periya Double Murder Case: CBI Court Sentences 10 CPI-M Activists to Double Life Term, Ex-MLA Gets 5 Years

Kochi: In a landmark verdict, a CBI court in Kochi sentenced 10 CPI-M activists to double life terms and imposed a five-year prison term on a former party legislator for their roles in the politically charged Periya double murder case.

The case involved the brutal killings of two Kerala Youth Congress workers, Kripesh (19) and P.K. Sarath Lal (24), on February 17, 2019, in Kasaragod district.

The Convictions and Sentences

The court convicted a total of 14 individuals while exonerating 10 others in the high-profile case. Among those convicted, eight were directly involved in the murders and received double life terms, while two additional conspirators were handed the same sentence. Four others, including former CPI-M MLA and district leader K.V. Kunhiraman, were given five-year sentences for their roles in the conspiracy and for obstructing justice.

Kunhiraman, in particular, was found guilty of aiding the escape of an accused individual from police custody, marking a significant setback for the ruling CPI-M party.

Political and Emotional Reactions

The victims’ families expressed disappointment with the verdict, stating they had hoped for capital punishment for the accused and were dismayed by the acquittal of 10 individuals. Plans to appeal the verdict in higher courts are underway, with support from Congress leadership.

At the memorial site in Periya, grieving family members and Congress supporters gathered in large numbers. Emotional scenes unfolded as the victims’ relatives, some in tears, vowed to continue their fight for justice.

A History of Political Rivalry

The Periya murders are part of a long-standing political rivalry between CPI-M and Congress workers in Kerala. According to the CBI, the killings were premeditated, with the victims targeted in retaliation for earlier political clashes. The case, initially investigated by the Crime Branch, was handed over to the CBI following a High Court order.

Reactions from Political Leaders

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan commended the verdict, pointing out that it exposed the CPI-M’s role in politically motivated violence. “Despite their repeated denials, the involvement of a former MLA and party workers in this heinous crime has now been proven,” Satheesan said.

K.K. Rema, an independent MLA and widow of T.P. Chandrasekharan, who was also murdered by CPI-M workers, criticized the party’s efforts to shield the accused. “The CPI-M spent over ₹1 crore on high-profile lawyers to defend the guilty. This is a disgrace,” she remarked.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal echoed similar sentiments, calling the verdict a revelation of the CPI-M’s alleged tactics to silence political opposition. “This case highlights the party’s systemic annihilation of dissenters,” he said.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Dulal Sarkar Shot in Broad Daylight in West Bengal’s Malda: Investigation Underway

Legal Developments and Next Steps

The convicted individuals were ordered to pay fines, with the 10 sentenced to double life terms required to pay ₹2 lakh each. The proceeds will go to the families of the victims. Meanwhile, defense counsel for the accused announced plans to appeal the verdict once the judgment papers are available.

A Justice Delayed, but Not Denied

The sentencing in the Periya twin murder case stands as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted political violence in Kerala. While the families of the victims remain dissatisfied with parts of the verdict, the convictions mark a significant step toward addressing the culture of impunity in politically motivated crimes. As both sides prepare for further legal battles, the case continues to dominate the political landscape of Kerala.